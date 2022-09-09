Create New Account
Dark Winter: Ukrainian Commander Threatens “Limited Nuclear War”
TruNews
Published 2 months ago

North Korean communist dictator Kim Jong-un vowed today to never give up his country’s arsenal of nuclear weapons. He made it clear that Pyongyang has no intention of resuming talks with the United States about denuclearization. He also accused the USA of plotting to cause his government to collapse. Meanwhile Ukraine’s top military commander said he cannot rule out a nuclear war with Russia.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 9/9/22


It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!

https://rickwiles.com/final-day

