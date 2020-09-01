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Joe Biden's Mental Deterioration on Display as He Claims Insane Covid Death Toll
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82 views • September 01, 2020
Alex Jones breaks down Joe Biden's latest display of mental deterioration as he made insanely wild claims about the covid-19 death toll.
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"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=czxxc&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=bitchute&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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