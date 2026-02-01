BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Crimean mobile groups encounter the enemy's UAVs
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
47 views • 22 hours ago

Crimean mobile groups encounter the enemy's unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Adding:

Malaysia last week seized two Iranian ghost ships that were transferring oil from one ship to another in the Strait of Malacca. In total, $129.9 million worth of crude oil was seized.

⚡️Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated that in the event of the failure of negotiations with the US, a war will begin that will extend beyond Iran's borders.

In today's interview with CNN, the Iranian Foreign Minister said: "The war will be a disaster for everyone and the American bases in the region will be targets"

Israel’s Security Cabinet is currently holding a restricted closed-door meeting, which was not announced in advance to the public or media.


At the same time, Defense Minister Israel Katz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are reportedly meeting one-on-one outside the Cabinet.

The developments come after a day of growing anxiety in Israeli media over Washington’s continued hesitation on striking Iran — and renewed speculation over whether Israel may move on its own. Unlike the US, which is focused on dismantling Iran’s “nuclear program,” Israel is also demanding the dismantling of Iran’s broader strategic standoff weapons capabilities.

*All unverified Starlink terminals will be disconnected in Ukraine to prevent Russians from using this communication system, said Ukrainian Defense Minister Fedorov.


Recent News
Mystifying policies and political self-sabotage mark first year of Trump&#8217;s second term

Mystifying policies and political self-sabotage mark first year of Trump’s second term

Ramon Tomey
The AI Supremacy War: How China outsmarted the West and how we can fight back

The AI Supremacy War: How China outsmarted the West and how we can fight back

Belle Carter
ICE shooting suspect had prior violent encounter with agents, records show

ICE shooting suspect had prior violent encounter with agents, records show

Belle Carter
Decentralized Dawn: Humanity&#8217;s awakening and survival against the digital overlords

Decentralized Dawn: Humanity’s awakening and survival against the digital overlords

Kevin Hughes
Trump says Putin agreed to one-week halt in attacks on Kyiv amid deep freeze

Trump says Putin agreed to one-week halt in attacks on Kyiv amid deep freeze

Laura Harris
A new dependency: EU confronts energy vulnerability amid Greenland rift

A new dependency: EU confronts energy vulnerability amid Greenland rift

Willow Tohi
