Crimean mobile groups encounter the enemy's UAVs

Crimean mobile groups encounter the enemy's unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Malaysia last week seized two Iranian ghost ships that were transferring oil from one ship to another in the Strait of Malacca. In total, $129.9 million worth of crude oil was seized.

⚡️Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated that in the event of the failure of negotiations with the US, a war will begin that will extend beyond Iran's borders.

In today's interview with CNN, the Iranian Foreign Minister said: "The war will be a disaster for everyone and the American bases in the region will be targets"

Israel’s Security Cabinet is currently holding a restricted closed-door meeting, which was not announced in advance to the public or media.





At the same time, Defense Minister Israel Katz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are reportedly meeting one-on-one outside the Cabinet.

The developments come after a day of growing anxiety in Israeli media over Washington’s continued hesitation on striking Iran — and renewed speculation over whether Israel may move on its own. Unlike the US, which is focused on dismantling Iran’s “nuclear program,” Israel is also demanding the dismantling of Iran’s broader strategic standoff weapons capabilities.

*All unverified Starlink terminals will be disconnected in Ukraine to prevent Russians from using this communication system, said Ukrainian Defense Minister Fedorov.



