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MSM Is The Enemy & Is Potatohead Biden A Green Screen President?
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70 views • March 18, 2021
Correction: Tyler Perry owns the Georgia duplicate White House, not Steven Tyler...oops
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Washington Post makes up quote and gets busted - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9366411/Washington-Post-issues-correction-report-Trump-call-Georgia-elections-investigator.html
MSM parrots the lie - https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-supercut-shows-every-major-news-outlet-repeating-the-find-the-fraud-hoax
There is no source, they lied - https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2021/03/16/nolte-why-wapo-refuses-name-its-fake-find-fraud-source/
NYC half a million dollars per inmate - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/nyc-jail-inmate-costs-skyrocket-incarcerations-plunge
Lumber prices soar since last year - https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/building-new-home-soaring-lumber-prices-adds-24000-new-construction-build
Home prices soar - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/home-prices-soar-over-5-times-feds-inflation-target-all-us-cities
US Retail sales plunge - https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/us-retail-sales-collapse-february-online-sales-plunge
Gun makers liable but vaccine companies get a pass - https://neonnettle.com/news/14567-wh-press-sec-jen-psaki-biden-looks-forward-to-repeal-of-gun-maker-liability-shield-
Pharma immune from liability - https://www.cnbc.com/2020/12/16/covid-vaccine-side-effects-compensation-lawsuit.html#:~:text=%E2%80%9CPharmaceutical%20companies%20typically%20aren't,as%20a%20condition%20of%20employment.
Measly crowd watches Potatohead - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/wow-cannot-even-imagine-pathetic-crowds-joe-biden-chester-pa/
Green Screen Glitch - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/going-viral-biden-glitchy-video-reporters-people-spooked-chopped-head-hand-tricks/
Duplicate White House - https://houseandhistory.com/atlanta-white-house/
Cartel business partners - https://generaldispatch.whatfinger.com/kassam-biden-regime-is-business-partners-with-the-cartel/
Border Crisis is Trumps Fault - https://summit.news/2021/03/16/white-house-its-trumps-fault-that-4200-children-are-now-sleeping-on-floor-of-cages-with-no-sunlight/
Voter ID poll - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/75-voters-support-voter-laws-something-democrats-determined-eliminate/
Capt America is Gay - https://notthebee.com/article/marvel-is-making-a-gay-captain-america
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1371693691820077065
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://bit.ly/3ll4iBq
Earn Bitcoin For Browsing The Internet - https://bit.ly/3aT2UCu
Bookmark My Website In Case I Get Banned - https://aimlessnews.com
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://bit.ly/3shNgq6
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://bit.ly/3mDH2Oq
Washington Post makes up quote and gets busted - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9366411/Washington-Post-issues-correction-report-Trump-call-Georgia-elections-investigator.html
MSM parrots the lie - https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-supercut-shows-every-major-news-outlet-repeating-the-find-the-fraud-hoax
There is no source, they lied - https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2021/03/16/nolte-why-wapo-refuses-name-its-fake-find-fraud-source/
NYC half a million dollars per inmate - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/nyc-jail-inmate-costs-skyrocket-incarcerations-plunge
Lumber prices soar since last year - https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/building-new-home-soaring-lumber-prices-adds-24000-new-construction-build
Home prices soar - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/home-prices-soar-over-5-times-feds-inflation-target-all-us-cities
US Retail sales plunge - https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/us-retail-sales-collapse-february-online-sales-plunge
Gun makers liable but vaccine companies get a pass - https://neonnettle.com/news/14567-wh-press-sec-jen-psaki-biden-looks-forward-to-repeal-of-gun-maker-liability-shield-
Pharma immune from liability - https://www.cnbc.com/2020/12/16/covid-vaccine-side-effects-compensation-lawsuit.html#:~:text=%E2%80%9CPharmaceutical%20companies%20typically%20aren't,as%20a%20condition%20of%20employment.
Measly crowd watches Potatohead - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/wow-cannot-even-imagine-pathetic-crowds-joe-biden-chester-pa/
Green Screen Glitch - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/going-viral-biden-glitchy-video-reporters-people-spooked-chopped-head-hand-tricks/
Duplicate White House - https://houseandhistory.com/atlanta-white-house/
Cartel business partners - https://generaldispatch.whatfinger.com/kassam-biden-regime-is-business-partners-with-the-cartel/
Border Crisis is Trumps Fault - https://summit.news/2021/03/16/white-house-its-trumps-fault-that-4200-children-are-now-sleeping-on-floor-of-cages-with-no-sunlight/
Voter ID poll - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/75-voters-support-voter-laws-something-democrats-determined-eliminate/
Capt America is Gay - https://notthebee.com/article/marvel-is-making-a-gay-captain-america
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1371693691820077065
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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