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"F*ck the Jab!" God Bless Australia!
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10 views • September 21, 2021
GeorgeNews on Telegram
Thousands of angry protesters attempted to shutdown a highway in Melbourne, as police struggled to get a grip on the massive demonstration - using rubber bullets and tear gas.
State Premier Dan Andrews condemned the "terrible behavior" as the West Bridge Gate was shutdown in manic scenes.
The industry has been suspended for two weeks, as workers fight back against mandatory Covid vaccines.
Thousands of angry protesters attempted to shutdown a highway in Melbourne, as police struggled to get a grip on the massive demonstration - using rubber bullets and tear gas.
State Premier Dan Andrews condemned the "terrible behavior" as the West Bridge Gate was shutdown in manic scenes.
The industry has been suspended for two weeks, as workers fight back against mandatory Covid vaccines.
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