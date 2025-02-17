Netanyahu To Rubio: Let's 'Finish the Job' Against Iran

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Little Marco" visits his Boss, for his instructions......
Of course it is Isra-HELL who is the greatest source of instability in the region, not Iran....
Trump's Secretary of State Marco Rubio was in Israel where he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, after which they gave a joint address before reporters in Jerusalem.
This is Rubio's first Middle East visit since becoming America's top diplomat. He and Bibi called for the total elimination of Hamas and the return of all the remaining hostages, following three being released on Saturday, including an American dual citizen.
Importantly, Netanyahu declared that Israel and the US should "finish the job" against Iran, a week after Trump in a Fox interview said the choice is on Tehran - either they can do a new deal to monitor their nuclear energy program or possibly get bombed into submission.
Continued @https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/netanyahu-rubio-lets-finish-job-against-iran
