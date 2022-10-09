HUGE & BREAKING!!!!!!!!!! RUSSIA DRIVES 2 NUKES IN FRONT OF US EMBASSY IN MOSCOW & CROWD SCREAMS "NUKE WASHINGTON"!!!!! NO JOKE!!! GET READY - HERE IT COMES!!!!!!!!

RUSSIA DRIVES TWO NUCLEAR MISSILES AND TANKS IN FRONT OF U.S. EMBASSY IN MOSCOW; Citizens Chant: "NUKE Washington" After Crimea Bridge Attacked

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/russians-in-moscow-chant-nuke-washington-after-crimea-bridge-attacked



Scott Ritter: "The Russians will drop nuclear weapons" – Outrage in Russia over the deadly attack on the Crimean Bridge - They are preparing sweeping retaliation against Ukraine

https://warnews247.gr/scott-ritter-oi-rosoi-tha-rixoun-pyrinika-orgi-sti-rosia-gia-ti-foniki-epithesi-sti-gefyra-tis-krimaias-etoimazoun-sarotika-antipoina-kata-oukranias/

TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]





(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)





IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)





ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB





(FOR PAYPAL BELOW: Just copy n paste the entire paypal link, it doesnt seem to want to work on here - but it does work if you copy n paste the whole thing - thanks guys!!)





PAY PAL LINK: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url





TEAMJESUS222.COM

ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),

BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)

WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL

MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]















