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Climate protection - the new face of eugenics
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70 views • June 03, 2021
In the last week of January 2021, the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) took place. In their speeches, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, EU President Ursula von der Leyen and climate activist Greta Thunberg called for significantly more speed internationally in climate and environmental protection. …
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