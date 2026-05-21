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Drones follow men into buildings. AI picks targets. No pilot. No conscience. The elite want robot armies so they don't need your obedience—just your elimination. We're in a narrow window. Take the deep state down now.
#DroneWarfare #AI #TerminatorFuture
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