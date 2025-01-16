Not A Suicide

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mother Of Likely Murdered OpenAI Whistleblower Reveals All, Calls For Investigation Of Sam Altman
* Suchir Balaji worked as an engineer for Sam Altman building A.I., until he decided that Altman was committing crimes.
* Balaji became a whistleblower and soon after was found dead in his apartment.
* California authorities claim it was suicide.
* Crime scene photos clearly show a murder.
* Balaji’s mother, Poornima Ramarao, tells the most shocking story we’ve heard in a long time.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 15 January 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-poornima-rao