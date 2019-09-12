'National Security Without Constant Conflict' - Col. Douglas Macgregor

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Published on Sep 11, 2019
Decorated US combat veteran and author Col. Douglas Macgregor has some advice for President Trump if the president really means what he says about reducing US military presence across the globe. In this speech to the Ron Paul Institute's 2019 Washington conference, Macgregor makes a powerful case for returning to the foreign policy of our Founding Fathers.
Category
News & Politics