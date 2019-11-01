Crusade Prayer - Prayer of Peace for Nations

O Jesus bring me peace. Bring peace to my nation and all those countries torn asunder because of war and division.

Sow the seeds of peace amongst those hardened hearts who cause suffering to others in the name of justice. Give all of God’s children the Graces to receive Your Peace so that love and harmony can thrive; so that love for God will triumph over evil and that souls can be saved from the corruption of falsities, cruelty and evil ambition.

Let peace reign over all of those who devote their lives to the Truth of Your Holy Word and those who don’t know You at all. Amen.

Peace be yours dear children and remember that without love for God you can never find true peace. Amen.



"Peace be yours dear children and remember that without love for God you can never find true peace."