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Steve Pieczenik warns Trump - DRAIN THE SWAMP NOW!
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898 views • October 05, 2019
Message to the POTUS
"POTUS please FIRE all CIA operatives that are involved in a COUP against your administration! Please clean out the Swampy CIA FBI and White House NOW!"
"POTUS please FIRE all CIA operatives that are involved in a COUP against your administration! Please clean out the Swampy CIA FBI and White House NOW!"
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