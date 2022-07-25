Stop The Shots

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This 15-minute video is
prepared by the medical experts at the CCCA, which includes
pediatricians, immunologists, and vaccinologists. It summarizes the
evidence in everyday language to help parents make an informed choice on
whether or not to give their children a COVID-19 genetic vaccine. Canadian Covid Care Alliance.
Published July 15, 2022