BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Real Reason Why Donald Trump Fired Mark Esper: They Can Stop Recounting Votes Now (This is Much Bigger)
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
563 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
746 views • November 14, 2020
If you want to find out what the heck is going with the Dominion Voting Sysyems fiasco all you have to is head on over to https://beforeitsnews.com/ and you will see what is going on. Several of their researchers are reporting on this latest news of which you will not see on MSM. In September 2018 President Donald Trump quietly signed an Executive Order pertaining to 'Foreign Interference' in general elections on United States soil and it looks as though a big Trump spider web has entraped Internet ALPHABET Gangs and Big Tech Giants. Trump's silence appears to be Golden. We will see you all on Before It's News.

Related Links:

Congressman Louie Gohmert talks about a "server raid" in Germany
The Outer Light
https://youtu.be/FyVt3tlZMiI


14th November Election Update 2020
Simon Parkes
https://youtu.be/2he7RsXUx48

Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.

Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda

Email: [email protected]

Please Subscribe to my Social Media Channels and Follow me on Twitter.

Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky

@GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda

GlobalAgenda
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ

GlobalAgenda II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ

GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/

GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda

Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
dominionelection2020voterfraudelectioncoupsavethevote
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Edison Reed
UN Food Agency Cuts Gaza Aid by One-Third Amid Funding Shortages

UN Food Agency Cuts Gaza Aid by One-Third Amid Funding Shortages

Coco Somers
AI Boom and Geopolitical Tensions Threaten Global Metals Supply, Wood Mackenzie Warns

AI Boom and Geopolitical Tensions Threaten Global Metals Supply, Wood Mackenzie Warns

Edison Reed
Tehran Warns Citizens Against Travel to EU States Gripped by Violent Protests

Tehran Warns Citizens Against Travel to EU States Gripped by Violent Protests

Garrison Vance
The MAGA Rug Pull: Why Trump Lost the Anti-War Vote

The MAGA Rug Pull: Why Trump Lost the Anti-War Vote

Mike Adams
Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy