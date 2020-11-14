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The Real Reason Why Donald Trump Fired Mark Esper: They Can Stop Recounting Votes Now (This is Much Bigger)
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746 views • November 14, 2020
If you want to find out what the heck is going with the Dominion Voting Sysyems fiasco all you have to is head on over to https://beforeitsnews.com/ and you will see what is going on. Several of their researchers are reporting on this latest news of which you will not see on MSM. In September 2018 President Donald Trump quietly signed an Executive Order pertaining to 'Foreign Interference' in general elections on United States soil and it looks as though a big Trump spider web has entraped Internet ALPHABET Gangs and Big Tech Giants. Trump's silence appears to be Golden. We will see you all on Before It's News.
Related Links:
Congressman Louie Gohmert talks about a "server raid" in Germany
The Outer Light
https://youtu.be/FyVt3tlZMiI
14th November Election Update 2020
Simon Parkes
https://youtu.be/2he7RsXUx48
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
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Related Links:
Congressman Louie Gohmert talks about a "server raid" in Germany
The Outer Light
https://youtu.be/FyVt3tlZMiI
14th November Election Update 2020
Simon Parkes
https://youtu.be/2he7RsXUx48
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Please Subscribe to my Social Media Channels and Follow me on Twitter.
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
@GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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