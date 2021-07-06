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Homeless Lady Would Rather Have Her Cat Than a House? Wrong Priorities Lead to a Life on the Street
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10 views • July 06, 2021
Are my priorities leading to life in a tent? One of the key ingredients to leaving a life of homelessness is the proper ordering of personal priorities. The staff at the Gospel Rescue Mission in Grants Pass work with residents to prioritize those things that will lead to a life of independence.
Donate: https://gospelrescuemissiongp.org/donate
Donate: https://gospelrescuemissiongp.org/donate
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