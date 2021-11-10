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X22 Report A 11. 9. 21.
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190 views • November 10, 2021
Ep. 2623a - [CB] Economy Is As Fake As [JB] White House Set
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The people are not going along with the [CB] plan, 67% disapprove of the plan to pay 450000 to illegals. The people are rejected the [CB] fake economy. The billionaire tax will not be for billionaires it will be for everyone . People are catching on that the economy is crashing, the blame will be on the [CB], there is nothing the fake news can do to stop it.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The people are not going along with the [CB] plan, 67% disapprove of the plan to pay 450000 to illegals. The people are rejected the [CB] fake economy. The billionaire tax will not be for billionaires it will be for everyone . People are catching on that the economy is crashing, the blame will be on the [CB], there is nothing the fake news can do to stop it.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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