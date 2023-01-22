1G, 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, 6G: Creating the Transhuman

God creates and the devil tries to be God by trying to do better than what God has created and corrupts everything.
In the devil's efforts to be like God, he leaves a trail of death and destruction.
In creating another version of God's creation which is now in final stage (Transhuman), everyone will be under mind control.
When they say peace and safety sudden destruction will come upon them. WE ARE LIVING IN THE DAYS OF NOAH.
