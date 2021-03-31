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Black fibers coming out of PP surgical masks after soaking in alcohol and hydrogen peroxide
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259 views • March 31, 2021
What seems to be black fibres leaching out of the casual everyday used by millions of people around the world PP masks. After careful inspection, these fibres were visualized under compound microscopy and resembled that of bundled carbon nanontube with edged sections of what would be seen when CNT is broken in air.
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