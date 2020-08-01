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"U.S. TURNING TO COMMUNISM" Cuban American WARNS The President Of Democrats Efforts - 7/10/2020
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25 views • August 01, 2020
Maximo Alvarez, the president of Sunshine Gasoline, praised President Trump and called out the radical left destroying the US.
He spoke at a roundtable discussion about the political situation in Venezuela organized by the President during his trip to Doral, Florida. Alvarez, an immigrant from Cuba, recalled his family’s journey to the United States in their quest for freedom from the hell of Communist Cuba in 1961. Alvarez praised President Trump saying, “He gave up enjoying the fruit of his labors to do this.”
Alvarez became emotional when he spoke about his love for the US and called out the radical left destroying this country.
“That’s the America that these people are trying to destroy today by using phony terms like ‘Socialism’ — they’re not! They’re Communist!” Alvarez said. “Never forget that! I know our president understands that because he knows. He has been all over the world.” Alvarez concluded by telling the BLM rioters not to be “useful idiots.”
He spoke at a roundtable discussion about the political situation in Venezuela organized by the President during his trip to Doral, Florida. Alvarez, an immigrant from Cuba, recalled his family’s journey to the United States in their quest for freedom from the hell of Communist Cuba in 1961. Alvarez praised President Trump saying, “He gave up enjoying the fruit of his labors to do this.”
Alvarez became emotional when he spoke about his love for the US and called out the radical left destroying this country.
“That’s the America that these people are trying to destroy today by using phony terms like ‘Socialism’ — they’re not! They’re Communist!” Alvarez said. “Never forget that! I know our president understands that because he knows. He has been all over the world.” Alvarez concluded by telling the BLM rioters not to be “useful idiots.”
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