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Planet Lockdown
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107 views • May 20, 2022
Planet Lockdown is a documentary on the situation the world finds itself in. We spoke to some of the brightest and bravest minds in the world including epidemiologists, scientists, doctors, lawyers, protesters a statesman, and a prince. These brave souls had the courage to speak the truth against all odds and inspire us to do the same. We must have the courage to overcome our fears. Once we do, it gets easier every time.
Support the creators of this film by visiting their website.
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/
Support the creators of this film by visiting their website.
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/
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