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Mountain Bike - Urban Ops, Street Wise, Backcountry Mobility
AmbGun
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26 views • May 18, 2021
Combine the versatility of the mountain bike with ambidextrous gun handling and Rex Applegate Point Shooting for a mobility force multiplier.

Point shooting is critical for shooting from a bicycle or motorcycle.
Rex Applegate Series
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7EAKRL73l0wmMT2ivTATuc

Being Ambi with the left hand primary carry and presentation...
How to Become an Ambidextral Gunfighter
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM4PGhm-vNuo_ca8rduMjtIK

The Mountain Bike is unaffected by EMPs or solar flares.
Solar Flares & Suspicious Observers 12k series
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHSoxioQtwZcVcFC85TxEEiirgfXwhfsw

A 22 pistol is more manageable when shooting from a moving platform.
P17 Series
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM5sOT82t51JnDu0F9ZCkv1h

Chest carry works better than belt from the bike
Hill People Runner's Kit Bag
https://youtu.be/YtyeA3MlvNw

Carrying the Bike
https://youtu.be/pM0aHBMeWoM

Trailforks (get the app)
https://www.trailforks.com/

MTB Project (get the app)
https://www.mtbproject.com/

The "secret" pedaling technique...the science.
James Wilson Catalyst Pedals
https://pedalinginnovations.com/

Almost as good as the Catalyst, 1/3rd the price.
Wellgo MG-5 Pedals
https://amzn.to/3by6GRK

Headset Bearing
https://youtu.be/raayiSv3F7A

MTB Multi-Tool
https://youtu.be/MBYfCqfLEkE

Good protection and ventilation
Bell 4-Forty
https://youtu.be/U92raBx-Fgc



0:00 MTB Cameos
0:14 Left Hand
0:36 Ride Shoot
1:32 Versatile
3:13 Backcountry
3:58 Tactical
5:06 Trails
5:32 Fences
5:59 Carry
7:04 Trail Apps
7:41 Bike Advice
10:33 Pedals and Shoes
12:46 Catalyst Pedals
14:49 Momentum
15:19 Drive Train
16:00 Brakes
16:31 Toolkit
18:54 Shoot Straight
19:31 Safety
20:17 Helmet
22:24 Keltec P17
23:31 Target
23:54 Dangerous Animals
25:27 Scenery
Keywords
tacticalmtbmountain bike
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