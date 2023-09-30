Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
UN Declares War on 'Dangerous' Conspiracy Theorists Who Are 'Threatening Agenda 2030'
channel image
The Prisoner
8777 Subscribers
Shop now
371 views
Published 17 hours ago

The United Nations has declared war on conspiracy theories, describing the rise of conspiracy thinking as “worrying and dangerous,” while stating that conspiracy theories about Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum must be scrubbed from the internet, and the perpetrators behind the conspiracies must be silenced.

The UN also warns that George Soros, the Rothschilds and the State of Israel must not be linked to what the globalists refer to as “alleged conspiracies.”

- MYPILLOW: Visit https://www.mypillow.com/tpv to get massive discounts on all MyPillow products.

Mirrored - The People's Voice

Keywords
conspiracy theoriesungeorge sorosdepopulationagenda 2030conspiraciesunescoglobal eliteworld economic forumwefklaus schwab

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket