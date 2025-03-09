International Trade and Peace

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A deliberate sharp slowdown in international trade signals a reduction in other areas of international cooperation. This results in widespread war. Globalism should not be confused with regular international trade in coffee, spices, teas, sugar, machinery, things that keep modern life going and pleasant. We would all do well to look to Germany as an example of economic collapse and the beating of war drums.
The Allies, including Ukraine, must be apprised of the severe economic difficulties facing the U.S. so as to communicate the inability to continue providing tons of money towards a war effort that can no longer be added to the U.S. deficit. The world still believes the U.S. is wealthy.