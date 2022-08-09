Fake And Managed Civil War Trump Trap

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Don’t fall for this nonsense. They want to say there are violent insurrectionists all over the country angry and ready to go over this Trump thing. He is not your friend, he is an actor playing a role just like Biden. This is the big thing they were planning before mid terms that I talked about.