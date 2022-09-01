Canada's Solar Power Scam - Why The Government Wants To Steal All Your Power

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We have been told by the Canadian government and every government around the Western world that green energy is somehow good for the planet. It is not. Green energy, solar cells, wind farms, and all the other nonsense that goes along with it are nothing but a scam. In Canada, we have a series of communist groups that want to make sure that we cannot have free electricity.
In tonight's show, we explained the entire scam Behind Green energy and solar panels in Canada and how you can bypass everything the government is trying to do to stop you. It's time for you to take some of your freedom back to Canada and fortunately for all of you the Kevin J. Johnston show is here once again!
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