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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Proverbs 3:5-9, 20210425
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71 views • April 25, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, April 25, 2021: Proverbs 3:5-9
O my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Righteous Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the atoning blood sacrifice that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace, and my Emmanuel paid to redeem me on Calvary’s Cross.
Thank You, Heavenly Father that Your Holy Spirit continues to admonish me to:
5 Trust in You, my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY with all my heart, soul, and mind, and not to lean on my own understanding despite my worldly wisdom and experience; but
6 In all my ways to acknowledge You, the Living GOD, who made the Heaven, the earth, the sea, and all things that are in them, and You shall direct my paths.
7 Not to be wise in my own eyes; but to fear You, my LORD, the GOD of Fathers Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, and the Apostles, and to depart from anything evil. For the fear of my GOD, who is a consuming fire
8 Will be spiritual health to my flesh, and physical strength to my bones. Therefore, I shall diligently
9 Honor You, my JEHOVAH-JIREH, the LORD my PROVIDER with the weekly or biweekly tithe offerings of my possessions, and with the first fruits of all my increase.
Holy Father, thank you for Your Gift of Life, Grace, Health, and Provisions to me because of my union with my LORD Jesus Christ! Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Proverbs 3:5-9 personalized NKJV)
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Sunday, April 25, 2021: Proverbs 3:5-9
O my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Righteous Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the atoning blood sacrifice that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace, and my Emmanuel paid to redeem me on Calvary’s Cross.
Thank You, Heavenly Father that Your Holy Spirit continues to admonish me to:
5 Trust in You, my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY with all my heart, soul, and mind, and not to lean on my own understanding despite my worldly wisdom and experience; but
6 In all my ways to acknowledge You, the Living GOD, who made the Heaven, the earth, the sea, and all things that are in them, and You shall direct my paths.
7 Not to be wise in my own eyes; but to fear You, my LORD, the GOD of Fathers Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, and the Apostles, and to depart from anything evil. For the fear of my GOD, who is a consuming fire
8 Will be spiritual health to my flesh, and physical strength to my bones. Therefore, I shall diligently
9 Honor You, my JEHOVAH-JIREH, the LORD my PROVIDER with the weekly or biweekly tithe offerings of my possessions, and with the first fruits of all my increase.
Holy Father, thank you for Your Gift of Life, Grace, Health, and Provisions to me because of my union with my LORD Jesus Christ! Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Proverbs 3:5-9 personalized NKJV)
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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