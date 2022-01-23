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Disclosed Deceiving the World Aliens & UFOs in Bible Prophecy
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108 views • January 23, 2022
Disclosed Deceiving the World Aliens & UFOs in Bible Prophecy
This 35-min documentary exposes the truth behind this UFO agenda that is being pushed by the mainstream media so hard right now. We are being set up for the last grand deception that will seduce millions in these latter days. We show you the different world-views on this subject & let the viewer weigh the evidence for themselves. Please share this Vital Information with all of your family & friends so they will have a fair chance to make an informed decision about this strong delusion that is soon to come upon the earth.
https://www.facebook.com/littlelightstudios
https://www.facebook.com/worldpeaceshareifucare
https://www.facebook.com/jesusisthelightofthisworld
This 35-min documentary exposes the truth behind this UFO agenda that is being pushed by the mainstream media so hard right now. We are being set up for the last grand deception that will seduce millions in these latter days. We show you the different world-views on this subject & let the viewer weigh the evidence for themselves. Please share this Vital Information with all of your family & friends so they will have a fair chance to make an informed decision about this strong delusion that is soon to come upon the earth.
https://www.facebook.com/littlelightstudios
https://www.facebook.com/worldpeaceshareifucare
https://www.facebook.com/jesusisthelightofthisworld
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