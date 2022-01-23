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Disclosed Deceiving the World Aliens & UFOs in Bible Prophecy
World Truth
World Truth
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108 views • January 23, 2022
Disclosed Deceiving the World Aliens & UFOs in Bible Prophecy

This 35-min documentary exposes the truth behind this UFO agenda that is being pushed by the mainstream media so hard right now. We are being set up for the last grand deception that will seduce millions in these latter days. We show you the different world-views on this subject & let the viewer weigh the evidence for themselves. Please share this Vital Information with all of your family & friends so they will have a fair chance to make an informed decision about this strong delusion that is soon to come upon the earth.

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nwonew world ordersatanistsilluminatfremasons
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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