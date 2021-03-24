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Fusionner l'homme et la machine : l'avenir doré de l'humanité ?
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« Chaque année, quelques 3 000 personnalités du monde des affaires, de la politique, de la culture et de la recherche se rencontrent au Forum économique mondial de Davos. Si on entend les leitmotivs de ces rencontres, tels que « Améliorer l’état du monde : repenser, redessiner, rebâtir » ou « La mondialisation 4.0 : façonner une architecture mondiale à l’ère de la quatrième révolution industrielle », on pourrait penser que de vrais bienfaiteurs sont à l’œuvre. »
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https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
Source vidéo :
https://www.kla.tv/18254&;autoplay=true
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
Mon Linktree
https://linktr.ee/margueriterothe
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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