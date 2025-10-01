Alone Lyrics by Heart

This power ballad opens with gentle piano and subtle synth layers, matched by restrained, emotive vocals, The track crescendos with gated drums, soaring synth-piano textures, and searing guitars, The glossy, 80s-style production spotlights Ann Wilson’s stunning vocal leap from intimate verse to explosive, operatic chorus





I hear the ticking of the clock I'm lying here, the room's pitch dark I wonder where you are tonight No answer on the telephone And the night goes by so very slow Oh, I hope that it won't end though Alone 'Til now, I always got by on my own I never really cared until I met you And now it chills me to the bone How do I get you alone How do I get you alone You don't know how long I have wanted To touch your lips and hold you tight, oh You don't know how long I have waited And I was going to tell you tonight But the secret is still my own And my love for you is still unknown Alone Oh-oh-oh 'Til now, I always got by on my own I never really cared until I met you And now it chills me to the bone How do I get you alone How do I get you alone How do I get you alone How do I get you alone Alone Alone