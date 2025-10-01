BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Alone Lyrics by Heart
This power ballad opens with gentle piano and subtle synth layers, matched by restrained, emotive vocals, The track crescendos with gated drums, soaring synth-piano textures, and searing guitars, The glossy, 80s-style production spotlights Ann Wilson’s stunning vocal leap from intimate verse to explosive, operatic chorus


I hear the ticking of the clock I'm lying here, the room's pitch dark I wonder where you are tonight No answer on the telephone And the night goes by so very slow Oh, I hope that it won't end though Alone 'Til now, I always got by on my own I never really cared until I met you And now it chills me to the bone How do I get you alone How do I get you alone You don't know how long I have wanted To touch your lips and hold you tight, oh You don't know how long I have waited And I was going to tell you tonight But the secret is still my own And my love for you is still unknown Alone Oh-oh-oh 'Til now, I always got by on my own I never really cared until I met you And now it chills me to the bone How do I get you alone How do I get you alone How do I get you alone How do I get you alone Alone Alone

