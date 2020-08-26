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How America (Hillary Clinton Sec of State under OBummer) conquered Libya and Murdered Muammar Gaddafi
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85 views • August 26, 2020
Two Americans trapped in Libya while the American Invasion (we gave tactical support to ISIS) conquered Libya. Why? watch the video "all wars are banker wars by William Mount" if you cant find it, go to www.TheNewJerusalem.biz I have a download link to that mp3 there. This video is 2 hours long, but it is WELL worth it.
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