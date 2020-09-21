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G. EDWARD GRIFFIN'S POWERFUL PREDICTION OF THE FUTURE - WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN 2021 & AFTER?
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181 views • September 21, 2020
September 20th, 2020

World Alternative Media


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During an interview Josh Sigurdson conducted with legendary author and speaker G. Edward Griffin, the topic of the future came up.

Mr. Griffin explained his thoughts on the year 2021 and later. It was a grim warning that everyone should hear for the sake of trying to understand the current happenings. Mr. Griffin sees it as all part of a vast network of plans. It's psychological. He breaks down his concerns in segments.

When asked if there's any saving grace at all, he responds with what could happen if we resist the absolute tyranny and the line being toed.

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

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Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2020
Keywords
trumpcivil warmaskvaccinefuturesorospredictionmarshal lawriotslockdownworld alternative mediag e griffin
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