In case you were thinking of retiring some day, bad news from Janet Yellen:


Social Security and Medicare are now underfunded by $175 trillion.


That comes to roughly $1.4 million per American household.


There are only 3 solutions:

- slash beneficiaries

- massively hike taxes, or

- cut everybody’s benefit to poverty level.


https://twitter.com/profstonge/status/1772962369007767849

