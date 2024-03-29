In case you were thinking of retiring some day, bad news from Janet Yellen:
Social Security and Medicare are now underfunded by $175 trillion.
That comes to roughly $1.4 million per American household.
There are only 3 solutions:
- slash beneficiaries
- massively hike taxes, or
- cut everybody’s benefit to poverty level.
