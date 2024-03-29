In case you were thinking of retiring some day, bad news from Janet Yellen:





Social Security and Medicare are now underfunded by $175 trillion.





That comes to roughly $1.4 million per American household.





There are only 3 solutions:

- slash beneficiaries

- massively hike taxes, or

- cut everybody’s benefit to poverty level.





https://twitter.com/profstonge/status/1772962369007767849