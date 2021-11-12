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This is what we all should be doing
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101 views • November 12, 2021
Please share this video, support your local farmers, shops, small businesses and boycott anyone who wants to mandate the jab or anything else for that matter, this applies to every country on earth, it can be done, all we have to do is sacrifice a little convenience for our freedom.
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