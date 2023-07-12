What are 'Cluster Bombs' and How Do They Work. - Spoken in Russian

What are 'Cluster Bombs' and How Do They Work.

Highly controversial given that the munitions are banned by more than 100 countries because of the danger unexploded cluster bombs pose to civilians for many years to come, past the war.

Cluster bombs are still killing Serbs after a quarter of a century

▪️The terrible consequences of the use of cluster munitions in Serbia during the NATO aggression in 1999 make nonsense of Kiev's claims that they will not use them in civilian areas.

▪️The demining program was launched in 2008 after the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Serbia signed an agreement. Since then, first the Russian, and then the Russian-Serbian team cleared about 6.1 million square meters of explosive devices. As reported in 2018, 13,160 unexploded mines were discovered and destroyed.

▪️According to data from the Norwegian National Aid, 191 victims were recorded in cluster bomb accidents in Serbia. 31 people died and 160 were wounded. Most people died during the NATO aggression.

Because of lack of ammunition to send to Ukraine. The Western War Money Machine must carry the greed of this war onward to what could be the dreadful devastation for all. Cynthia



