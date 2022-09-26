Create New Account
Celiac Disease, Liver Disease, and SIBO | SHORT
Full Video HERE: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/2dc47ab5-f58c-44ca-baeb-e7ef4011be7a


In this video, Dr. Dale discusses the importance of a cause-specific focus and treatment plan for small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, chronically elevated liver enzymes, and the connection between celiac disease and overall health.


Call the office at 931-591-2010 or click here to schedule a consultation with Dr. Dale

https://thewilddoc.com/inside-the-wild-doc-clinic/


Links:https://thewilddoc.locals.com/post/2359857/celiac-disease-liver-disease-and-sibo-pdf

healthgut healthleaky guttestingwellnessinflammationfood allergiesceliac diseasethe wild dochealth journeystool testingliver disease and sibo

