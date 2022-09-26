Celiac Disease, Liver Disease, and SIBO | SHORT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thanks for watching!
Full Video HERE: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/2dc47ab5-f58c-44ca-baeb-e7ef4011be7a
In this video, Dr. Dale discusses the importance of a cause-specific focus and treatment plan for small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, chronically elevated liver enzymes, and the connection between celiac disease and overall health.
Call the office at 931-591-2010 or click here to schedule a consultation with Dr. Dale
https://thewilddoc.com/inside-the-wild-doc-clinic/
Links:https://thewilddoc.locals.com/post/2359857/celiac-disease-liver-disease-and-sibo-pdf