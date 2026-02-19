The Parrots 🦜 on X and YouTube Are Likely Wrong About $30K Bitcoin ⚠️

🔍 With so many crypto influencers and investors claiming that Bitcoin (BTC) is about to drop to $30K, I’m going to explain exactly why the parrots on X and YouTube are wrong about this premise.





In this video, I break down the Bitcoin chart, current BTC market structure, key support and resistance levels, liquidity zones, and the broader crypto market outlook to show why a $30,000 Bitcoin may not be the most probable scenario right now.





📊 Topics Covered:

- Bitcoin (BTC) $30K drop narrative

- Crypto market structure analysis

- Key support and resistance levels

- Liquidity zones and downside targets

- Influence of crypto influencers on market sentiment

- Probability vs. panic in the BTC market





✅ Join my private community on Patreon.

👥 Patreon – Exclusive Videos, Charts, Updates & Community:

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle





✅Swap Crypto with ZERO FEES | Lowest Trading Fees:

👥Bitunix – Swap and Trade Crypto With Less Fees:

https://www.bitunix.com/register?inviteCode=bqjcfu





🔗 All Official ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ Links:

https://linktree.com/MetaShackle





🌐 MetaShackle.com – Shortcut to the official channel.





🔗 Official Links & Scam Warning

All official links are listed under the "About" tab or in this video’s description.

⚠️ Beware of fake accounts! Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ — and never include extra letters, numbers, or special characters.





🎵 Music Credit

🎶 “Through the eyes of Frances” by The Great Falling Away™

Original music protected by copyright © 2019–2025

Used with permission: https://youtube.com/@thegreatfallingaway





© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – All Rights Reserved

The logo, tradename, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™. No part may be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2025





📜 Disclaimer – Not Financial Advice

This video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency and trading involve high risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions.





Opinions expressed are solely those of the presenter and do not reflect any affiliated entities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.





#btc #crypto #xrpnews #money #finance