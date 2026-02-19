BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Parrots 🦜 on X and YouTube Are Likely Wrong About $30K Bitcoin ⚠️
MetaShackle
MetaShackle
14 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
15 views • 3 days ago

🔍 With so many crypto influencers and investors claiming that Bitcoin (BTC) is about to drop to $30K, I’m going to explain exactly why the parrots on X and YouTube are wrong about this premise.


In this video, I break down the Bitcoin chart, current BTC market structure, key support and resistance levels, liquidity zones, and the broader crypto market outlook to show why a $30,000 Bitcoin may not be the most probable scenario right now.


📊 Topics Covered:

- Bitcoin (BTC) $30K drop narrative

- Crypto market structure analysis

- Key support and resistance levels

- Liquidity zones and downside targets

- Influence of crypto influencers on market sentiment

- Probability vs. panic in the BTC market


✅ Join my private community on Patreon.

👥 Patreon – Exclusive Videos, Charts, Updates & Community:

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle


✅Swap Crypto with ZERO FEES | Lowest Trading Fees:

👥Bitunix – Swap and Trade Crypto With Less Fees:

https://www.bitunix.com/register?inviteCode=bqjcfu


🔗 All Official ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ Links:

https://linktree.com/MetaShackle


🌐 MetaShackle.com – Shortcut to the official channel.


🔗 Official Links & Scam Warning

All official links are listed under the "About" tab or in this video’s description.

⚠️ Beware of fake accounts! Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ — and never include extra letters, numbers, or special characters.


🎵 Music Credit

🎶 “Through the eyes of Frances” by The Great Falling Away™

Original music protected by copyright © 2019–2025

Used with permission: https://youtube.com/@thegreatfallingaway


© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – All Rights Reserved

The logo, tradename, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™. No part may be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2025


📜 Disclaimer – Not Financial Advice

This video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency and trading involve high risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions.


Opinions expressed are solely those of the presenter and do not reflect any affiliated entities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.


#btc #crypto #xrpnews #money #finance

Keywords
bitcoinblockchainbtccryptocrypto crashbitcoin 30k
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A perfect storm hits California&#8217;s vineyards

A perfect storm hits California’s vineyards

Willow Tohi
Shadows of the New World Order: Exposing the globalist plot to crush freedom

Shadows of the New World Order: Exposing the globalist plot to crush freedom

Belle Carter
The $450 billion question: Can Amazon&#8217;s AI gamble justify historic market carnage?

The $450 billion question: Can Amazon’s AI gamble justify historic market carnage?

Ava Grace
U.S. beef industry in crisis: Record prices, shrinking herds and mounting pressures on ranchers

U.S. beef industry in crisis: Record prices, shrinking herds and mounting pressures on ranchers

Kevin Hughes
The Abundance Doctrine: How China&#8217;s Strategic Innovation Defeats U.S. Economic Strangulation

The Abundance Doctrine: How China’s Strategic Innovation Defeats U.S. Economic Strangulation

Mike Adams
CBO warns: U.S. debt to hit record 120% of GDP by 2036 amid rising deficits

CBO warns: U.S. debt to hit record 120% of GDP by 2036 amid rising deficits

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy