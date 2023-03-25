Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DAY 10: FROM THE OUTSIDE (Asbury Testimonies & Encounters) - Asbury University Revival 2023
40 views
channel image
gocephas
Published 16 hours ago |
Donate

On the 10th Day of the Asbury University Revival 2023 the producer of this video revealed how many people stood in line to get into the building where the revival took place, thousands of them in freezing cold 24 degree weather. The Salvation Army gave out warm drinks free to keep people going. He walked block after block video taping families waiting to get in. Popularity is 144,020 views  on February  17, 2023. Mirrored

Keywords
asbury university revivalmany visitorsoutise

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket