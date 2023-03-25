DAY 10: FROM THE OUTSIDE (Asbury Testimonies & Encounters) - Asbury University Revival 2023

On the 10th Day of the Asbury University Revival 2023 the
producer of this video revealed how many people stood in line to get into the
building where the revival took place, thousands of them in freezing cold 24
degree weather. The Salvation Army gave out warm drinks free to keep people
going. He walked block after block video taping families waiting to get in.
Popularity is 144,020 views on February
17, 2023. Mirrored
