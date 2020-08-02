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ON THE UNDERGROUND - WHAT BRAVE PEOPLE SHOULD WANT
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33 views • August 02, 2020
Even if America is lost, and I don't believe that's true, It's worth fighting for. “Then out spake brave Horatius , the Captain of the Gate, to every man upon this earth Death cometh soon or late. And how can man die better than facing fearful odds, for the ashes of his fathers, And the temples of his gods”. Fight tyranny, no matter the odds. My dad was a christian, and so were most of the founding fathers.
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