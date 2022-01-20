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Life-Like Masks - State of the Art - Don't Believe What You See on TV
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396 views • January 20, 2022
What the industry is able to accomplish in real time using LIFE-LIKE MASKS and CGI.
These masks are so realistic that you could speak to the person wearing the mask, face-to-face, and not even know it was a mask.
The first 1:32 explains the technology's history. - From the video, "Just the Tip 3" at https://vtvault.org/justthetip
These masks are so realistic that you could speak to the person wearing the mask, face-to-face, and not even know it was a mask.
The first 1:32 explains the technology's history. - From the video, "Just the Tip 3" at https://vtvault.org/justthetip
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