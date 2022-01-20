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Life-Like Masks - State of the Art - Don't Believe What You See on TV
victorLion
victorLion
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396 views • January 20, 2022
What the industry is able to accomplish in real time using LIFE-LIKE MASKS and CGI.
These masks are so realistic that you could speak to the person wearing the mask, face-to-face, and not even know it was a mask.
The first 1:32 explains the technology's history. - From the video, "Just the Tip 3" at https://vtvault.org/justthetip
Keywords
ciaillusionmaskscgimainstream-mediadisguisegreen-screens
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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