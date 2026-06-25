ETC Nerd News Wednesday June 24,2026

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LEGO Unveils Sega Genesis Set, And It’s Super Cheap

https://insider-gaming.com/lego-sega-genesis-set-unveiled-super-cheap/





Build a Custom Steam Machine for Less Than $400

https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/cheap-1440p-steam-machine/





5 Mini PCs That Outshine The Mac Mini In Price And Features https://www.bgr.com/2167745/mini-pcs-that-outshine-mac-mini-price-features/





The best laptops for gaming and schoolwork in 2026

https://www.engadget.com/computing/laptops/best-laptops-for-gaming-and-school-132207352.html





AYANEO Pocket PLAY

Home: https://www.ayaneo.com/product/AYANEO-Pocket-PLAY

Support:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ayaneo-offical/ayaneo-pocket-play-mobile-phone-and-gaming-handheld-in-one





Sega plans shift to influencers after Sonic and Shinobi sales disappoint, despite strong reviews. Plus, Sega has two unannounced ‘flagship IP’ games coming soon

https://www.videogameschronicle.com/news/sega-plans-shift-to-influencers-after-sonic-racing-and-shinobi-sales-disappoint/





3D camera inspired by Jumping spiders showcased, uses less than a watt of power; scientists plan to use tech to develop battery-powered Robots, Drones and more

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/technology/tech-news/3d-camera-inspired-by-jumping-spiders-showcased-uses-less-than-a-watt-of-power-scientists-plan-to-use-tech-to-develop-battery-powered-robots-drones-and-more/amp_articleshow/131855744.cms





General Motors Facing Backlash For Replacing Over 1,000 Human Workers With 50 Robots At Detroit Plant.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.ndtv.com/world-news/general-motors-facing-backlash-for-replacing-over-1-000-human-workers-with-50-robots-at-detroit-plant-11669122/amp/1



