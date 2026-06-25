ETC Nerd News Wednesday June 24,2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
****ARTICLE LINKS****
LEGO Unveils Sega Genesis Set, And It’s Super Cheap
https://insider-gaming.com/lego-sega-genesis-set-unveiled-super-cheap/
Build a Custom Steam Machine for Less Than $400
https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/cheap-1440p-steam-machine/
5 Mini PCs That Outshine The Mac Mini In Price And Features https://www.bgr.com/2167745/mini-pcs-that-outshine-mac-mini-price-features/
The best laptops for gaming and schoolwork in 2026
https://www.engadget.com/computing/laptops/best-laptops-for-gaming-and-school-132207352.html
AYANEO Pocket PLAY
Home: https://www.ayaneo.com/product/AYANEO-Pocket-PLAY
Support:
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ayaneo-offical/ayaneo-pocket-play-mobile-phone-and-gaming-handheld-in-one
Sega plans shift to influencers after Sonic and Shinobi sales disappoint, despite strong reviews. Plus, Sega has two unannounced ‘flagship IP’ games coming soon
https://www.videogameschronicle.com/news/sega-plans-shift-to-influencers-after-sonic-racing-and-shinobi-sales-disappoint/
3D camera inspired by Jumping spiders showcased, uses less than a watt of power; scientists plan to use tech to develop battery-powered Robots, Drones and more
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/technology/tech-news/3d-camera-inspired-by-jumping-spiders-showcased-uses-less-than-a-watt-of-power-scientists-plan-to-use-tech-to-develop-battery-powered-robots-drones-and-more/amp_articleshow/131855744.cms
General Motors Facing Backlash For Replacing Over 1,000 Human Workers With 50 Robots At Detroit Plant.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.ndtv.com/world-news/general-motors-facing-backlash-for-replacing-over-1-000-human-workers-with-50-robots-at-detroit-plant-11669122/amp/1