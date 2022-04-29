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HOW TO WIN AT THE NWO VIDEO-GAME
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102 views • April 29, 2022
“If you wait by the river long enough, the bodies of your enemies will float by.” ― Sun Tzu
The "Elite" has less patience than you do. Victims of their own technology (the one they introduced 15 years ago to dumb us down), they just can't wait to get their NWO utopia up and running. The current guard is afraid it will die before the whole Georgia Guidestones bit has been implemented. They are not like the ones that came before them. As they've softened the Normies, they have also softened themselves. That's why they are now so obsessed with transhumanism and immortality. They think they can escape their deal with the Devil if they just manage to stay alive somehow (so desperate to cheat their way out of what they know to be a bad deal - COPIUM). That's their dirtiest secret! The one they don't want you to know under no circumstance. That Time is on your side!
The "Elite" has less patience than you do. Victims of their own technology (the one they introduced 15 years ago to dumb us down), they just can't wait to get their NWO utopia up and running. The current guard is afraid it will die before the whole Georgia Guidestones bit has been implemented. They are not like the ones that came before them. As they've softened the Normies, they have also softened themselves. That's why they are now so obsessed with transhumanism and immortality. They think they can escape their deal with the Devil if they just manage to stay alive somehow (so desperate to cheat their way out of what they know to be a bad deal - COPIUM). That's their dirtiest secret! The one they don't want you to know under no circumstance. That Time is on your side!
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