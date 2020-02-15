© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Corona Virus : Panic or Prepare?
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
308 views • February 15, 2020
This video reviews the unusual reaction to the Wuhan Corona Virus by the so called mainstream media. It makes the case that the prudent thing to do is to prepare. A number of practical suggestions are given on How to Prepare.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.