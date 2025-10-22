🔥Hegseth takes a Top Gun-style flight in an F/A-18 Super Hornet, pulling high-G moves like straight out of the movie

Another video reposting from this morning, that wouldn't ever show up to view. Cynthia

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth takes a Top Gun-style flight in an F/A-18 Super Hornet, pulling high-G moves straight out of the movie.

Pete Hegseth has taken flight in a F-18 fighter jet from a Nevada naval air base dressed in Top Gun attire. On Sunday (19 October), the Secretary of Defence took a tour of the skies in the same fighter jet that Tom Cruise used in 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick. He was accompanied by Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Dan Caine, who flew in his own F-16 fighter jet. “The Chairman and I took a ride into the danger zone with TOPGUN at Naval Air Station Fallon,” Mr Hegseth posted on X. “Incredible Americans.”

