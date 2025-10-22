🔥Hegseth takes a Top Gun-style flight in an F/A-18 Super Hornet, pulling high-G moves like straight out of the movie

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥 US War Secretary Pete Hegseth takes a Top Gun-style flight in an F/A-18 Super Hornet, pulling high-G moves straight out of the movie.
Pete Hegseth has taken flight in a F-18 fighter jet from a Nevada naval air base dressed in Top Gun attire. On Sunday (19 October), the Secretary of Defence took a tour of the skies in the same fighter jet that Tom Cruise used in 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick. He was accompanied by Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Dan Caine, who flew in his own F-16 fighter jet. “The Chairman and I took a ride into the danger zone with TOPGUN at Naval Air Station Fallon,” Mr Hegseth posted on X. “Incredible Americans.”
Description and photo from 'The Independent'.