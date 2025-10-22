BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🔥Hegseth takes a Top Gun-style flight in an F/A-18 Super Hornet, pulling high-G moves like straight out of the movie
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1328 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • 1 day ago

Another video reposting from this morning, that wouldn't ever show up to view. Cynthia

🔥 US War Secretary Pete Hegseth takes a Top Gun-style flight in an F/A-18 Super Hornet, pulling high-G moves straight out of the movie.

Pete Hegseth has taken flight in a F-18 fighter jet from a Nevada naval air base dressed in Top Gun attire. On Sunday (19 October), the Secretary of Defence took a tour of the skies in the same fighter jet that Tom Cruise used in 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick. He was accompanied by Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Dan Caine, who flew in his own F-16 fighter jet. “The Chairman and I took a ride into the danger zone with TOPGUN at Naval Air Station Fallon,” Mr Hegseth posted on X. “Incredible Americans.”

Description and photo from 'The Independent'.


Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy