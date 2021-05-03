Backed by CCP, Iran Expects a More Sweetheart Energy Deal With Secretary John Kerry

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4/30/2021 Backed by Communist China, Iran is expecting more favorable energy deal with the U.S. Secretary John Kerry than before, which threats the power of energy independence and security of the U.S., as well as the welfare of his friends and allies.