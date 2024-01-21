DEATH of THE LAST DAY FALSE WITNESS ~ TESTATOR Pt 3

Hebrews 9:16 For where a testament is,
There Must Also of NECESSITY Be The Death of The Testator.
Hebrews 9:17 For a TESTAMENT is of Force AFTER Men are DEAD:
otherwise it is of no strength at all while the testator liveth.
The Death of The False Witness Rg Stair
Surely Testified of His ABOMINABLE LYING TESTAMENT !!!
