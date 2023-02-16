Miles Guo revealed that following Sequoia Capital's Shen Nan Peng’s failed attempt to acquire CHATGPT, the CCP sent a team to negotiate with Microsoft, a shareholder of CHATGPT’s Open AI

https://gettr.com/post/p28fm9475bf



February 15, 2023 #milesguo revealed that following Sequoia Capital's Shen Nan Peng’s failed attempt to acquire #CHATGPT, the CCP sent a team to negotiate with #Microsoft, a shareholder of CHATGPT’s Open AI, threatening them with access to the CCP-controlled Communist-China market. Obviously, it turns out to be another CCP’s success, CHATGPT became another platform aiding CCP with content #censorship according to the CCP's needs. #ai

