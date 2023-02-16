Create New Account
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
February 15,  2023 #milesguo revealed that following Sequoia Capital's Shen Nan Peng’s failed attempt to acquire #CHATGPT, the CCP sent a team to negotiate with #Microsoft, a shareholder of CHATGPT’s Open AI, threatening them with access to the CCP-controlled Communist-China market. Obviously, it turns out to be another CCP’s success, CHATGPT became another platform aiding CCP with content #censorship according to the CCP's needs. #ai

