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Australia and the world under jewish attack. Covid 19 is a zionist domination & depopulation plot.
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70 views • January 20, 2022
Now, if you have eyes to see, This video is 100% proof that the people you have been trained to never say a word against them, are in fact the most vile and dangerous enemies of humanity just as the Holy Bible says. ST. PAUL TO THE THESSALONIANS: Chapter 2, 15 Jews,Who both killed the Lord Jesus, and the prophets, and have persecuted us, and please not God, and are adversaries to all men.
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