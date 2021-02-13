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You are not alone + Use your superpowers
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173 views • February 13, 2021
Proof after proof ... this will get 'em ... *POOF* after *POOF* ... truth is unwelcome in lamestream media and popular politics. Then go to unpopular media and the real world.
Let them live in their echo chamber thinking they OWN the world. Our numbers will shock them when the war we are in goes LIVE.
Let them live in their echo chamber thinking they OWN the world. Our numbers will shock them when the war we are in goes LIVE.
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