DIY-HowTo-Setup TP-Link Archer AX50 (ax3000) Router to Telecom Spark NZ - The Out There Channel 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#router #tplink #sparkteam
How to Setup an TP-Link Archer AX50 (ax3000) Router to Telecom Spark NZ New Zealand
correction; PPOE i mean over ethernet not internet LOL
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps..
cheers Paul.
All Links can be found here to socials and beyond!
https://linktr.ee/totclinks
our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com
*** If you waee/totclinksnt to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
Find all ways to donate here including monthly options
That do NOT take 30 percent of the donation like google does!
https://theouttherechannel.wordpress.com
or Send a direct TIP from $1. if use this during Live show
you get name on screen!
https://streamlabs.com/theouttherechannel/tip
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
I have some Coin if want to add to it
Send to the crazy number after =
LTC = LTu6knjxJvpNWPtbdNdTfkxx55gUwPcD68
BTC = 1E1iofpXeVgSDhr9SM4RyS6bFabQpM7rC4
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.