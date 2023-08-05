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DIY-HowTo-Setup TP-Link Archer AX50 (ax3000) Router to Telecom Spark NZ - The Out There Channel 2023
TheOutThereChannel
TheOutThereChannel
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11 views • August 05, 2023

#router #tplink #sparkteam How to Setup an TP-Link Archer AX50 (ax3000) Router to Telecom Spark NZ New Zealand correction; PPOE i mean over ethernet not internet LOL Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. cheers Paul. All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you waee/totclinksnt to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** Find all ways to donate here including monthly options That do NOT take 30 percent of the donation like google does! https://theouttherechannel.wordpress.com or Send a direct TIP from $1. if use this during Live show you get name on screen! https://streamlabs.com/theouttherechannel/tip Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here ( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item which goes towards production costs) https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/ I have some Coin if want to add to it Send to the crazy number after = LTC = LTu6knjxJvpNWPtbdNdTfkxx55gUwPcD68 BTC = 1E1iofpXeVgSDhr9SM4RyS6bFabQpM7rC4 Thanks to the Following Paul S. (Music) Free Music Archive (creative commons music) Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3 sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2 Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3 Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.

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